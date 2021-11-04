Free-scoring Fulham won’t get an easy ride from Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium

Sammie Szmodics in action for Posh against Huddersfield. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Cottagers are long odds on favourites to maintain their promotion push at the expense of Darren Ferguson’s side.

There are already 20 points and 18 places between the teams after Fulham’s 7-0 hammering of Blackburn last night (November 3). Fulham have scored 43 goals in 16 games, a remarkable 16 more than any other Championship team!

But Posh have great belief at home, even if a tally of 12 points from eight games is only the 15th best record in the division. Posh drew 1-1 with Huddersfield at London Road on Tuesday.

Jonson Clarke-Harris and Sammie Szmodics in action for Posh against Huddersfield. Photo: David Lowndes.

“We never feel like we are going to be beaten at home,” Posh forward Sammie Szmodics said. “There is a huge difference between us playing at home and playing away.

“We have bite at home. We know we are not going to lose.

“We showed it again against Huddersfield. We conceded a sloppy goal from a set-piece, but we came back to pick up what could be a vaulable point. Every point is massive in the Championship. It’s another one on the board and sometimes you just have to grind out results in this league.

“It’s set us for a big game on Saturday and then we can start sorting out the away form. We play with a bit more freedom at home and that shouldn’t be the case. We need to take the mentality we show at home in to the games when we travel.”

Szmodics is expected to retain his place in the starting line-up for the Fulham game regardless of whether or not manager Darren Ferguson starts Jonson Clarke-Harris after his point-saving goal against Huddersfield.

Szmodics has scored just twice in nine Championship starts this season. He would have several assists to his name with better finishing from teammates.

He’s still contributing though. He was named man-of-the-match by the sponsors at the Huddersfield match.

“That must have been because I ran around a lot,” Szmodics added. “Jonno should have been man-of-the-match for the impact he made when he came on. My workrate is always good, but that should be a given for any player.