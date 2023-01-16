Frankie Kent has told Posh fans not to panic. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh sit in ninth, five points outside of the play-off places after a poor first 24 matches that cost Grant McCann his job.

Posh have won just one of their last seven league games, lost 11 of their 24 matches and taken just 10 points from 12 away league matches.

While Kent has said the team has not been able to pinpoint the exact reason for those damning statistics, he is convinced hard work will lead to a turnaround in fortunes.

Kent, a favourite of Ferguson in his previous spell, said: “We have to hit a good run of form now and be consistent throughout the rest of the season. There are 22 games and loads of points left. We need to get the right balance and go from there.

"We’ve spoken about why we’ve lost so many games and not been picking up draws. It’s one of those you can’t really put your finger on why it’s happened but we just have to work our hardest throughout the whole rest of the season.

“Results haven’t been going our way and we haven’t been playing as well as what we could do but we’re still there and still working. It’s within touching distance. There’s no need to panic now, obviously we’re not in the position we wanted to be in our targets at the start of the season but that’s football and how it’s been this season.

“The away form is another thing you can’t really put your finger on as to why we’ve played how we have. The performances haven’t been too dissimilar to how they have been at home but we haven’t been getting the results.

"We’ll work hard and try to implement what the manager wants us to do and we’ll go from there and give it our all.”

