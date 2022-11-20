Frankie Kent of Peterborough United in action against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh were beaten 1-0 by a Scott Sinclair strike early in the second half but had their misery compounded by a red card for Ronnie Edwards- which setback their chances of getting back into the match.

Edwards appeared to win the ball in the tackle on Josh Coburn and that was one of the many aspects about the game that frustrated Kent.

He said: “They were probably the better team today but a few decisions went again us. I don’t think the red card is a red card.

“That makes us change shape and go out to attack, while they can sit in their shape and break on us. It’s difficult, we just didn’t have enough today.

“We just couldn’t do the final bit and we’re a bit sloppy on our passes and maybe if they came off, we got some chances. I feel like we had chances though, even with ten men

“It’s annoying when a game goes like that because I felt we defend well, weathered their storm and then they get a goal out of nothing and it kills us a little bit.”

The game was the final leg of a marathon week for Posh that has seen them travel approximately 1114 miles with away trips to Exeter, Salford and Bristol but Kent refused to use that as an excuse and promised the side would work hard to bounce back.

He said: “The first half we weathered their storm. They are a decent team that go forward quickly and they have decent players but we need to find ways to react to that and do better. We need to manage games better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought we defend well in parts and stages but we just needed the killer instinct and those little bits that just don’t keep going for us.