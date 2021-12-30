Fourth positive Covid test at Peterborough United and the latest on Jack Marriott

Joe Ward.

But the winger could still be involved in Monday’s game at Bournemouth (January 3) as long as he delivers a negative test in the next couple of days.

Ward stayed away from the club after his wife tested positive and before he registered a positive test himself. His six-day self isolation period is up before Posh travel to Bournemouth.

Mark Beevers, Conor Coventry and Idris Kanu missed the Championship fixture at Blackpool on December 18 after testing positive for Covid. They are all clear now, although Kanu is currently out of the country with the provisional Sierra Leone Africa Cup of Nations squad so will probably miss most of the club’s January fixtures.

Jack Marriott.

Jack Marriott is progressing nicely as he works his way back to full fitness following a horrible hamstring injury suffered at Reading in September, but he won’t be rushed back by manager Darren Ferguson.

“Jack is doing well,” Ferguson said. “But we have to be patient with him. It was a bad injury and he’s had previous injuries which we have to be mindful about.