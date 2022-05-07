Four player-of-the-season awards for young Peterborough United star

Peterborough United’s star teenage defender Ronnie Edwards came close to sweeping the board of club player-of-the-season awards.

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 7:00 pm
Updated Sunday, 8th May 2022, 12:48 pm
Multiple Posh player of the year winner Ronnie Edwards with 'Forever Posh' representative Chris Wayte

Edwards (19) had already romped home in a Peterborough Telegraph player-of-the-season poll and yesterday he was presented with four more similar awards.

The England Under 19 international collected the ‘Forever Posh’ player of the year prize as well as their away travel award. He was also named player-of-the-season and young player-of-the-season by members of the Peterborough Independent Supporters Association (PISA).

Harrison Burrows, who is a year older than Edwards, was named ‘young player-of-the-year’ by the ‘Forever Posh’ group.

Posh young player-of-the-year Harrison Burrows with club chief executive officer David Paton.

Jack Taylor won the club’s goal of the season award for his strike in a 2-1 win at Hull, although he arguably bettered it in the final minute of yesterday’s 5-0 win over Blackpool!

Ronnie EdwardsHarrison BurrowsPeterborough TelegraphEngland