Edwards (19) had already romped home in a Peterborough Telegraph player-of-the-season poll and yesterday he was presented with four more similar awards.
The England Under 19 international collected the ‘Forever Posh’ player of the year prize as well as their away travel award. He was also named player-of-the-season and young player-of-the-season by members of the Peterborough Independent Supporters Association (PISA).
Harrison Burrows, who is a year older than Edwards, was named ‘young player-of-the-year’ by the ‘Forever Posh’ group.
Jack Taylor won the club’s goal of the season award for his strike in a 2-1 win at Hull, although he arguably bettered it in the final minute of yesterday’s 5-0 win over Blackpool!