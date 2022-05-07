Multiple Posh player of the year winner Ronnie Edwards with 'Forever Posh' representative Chris Wayte

Edwards (19) had already romped home in a Peterborough Telegraph player-of-the-season poll and yesterday he was presented with four more similar awards.

The England Under 19 international collected the ‘Forever Posh’ player of the year prize as well as their away travel award. He was also named player-of-the-season and young player-of-the-season by members of the Peterborough Independent Supporters Association (PISA).

Harrison Burrows, who is a year older than Edwards, was named ‘young player-of-the-year’ by the ‘Forever Posh’ group.

Posh young player-of-the-year Harrison Burrows with club chief executive officer David Paton.