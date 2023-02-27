Action from Posh Women v Leek Town at Bourne Town FC. Photo: Dave Mears.

The 4-2 win over Leek Town in front of a healthy crowd of 411 at Bourne Town was actually a seventh win in a row in all competitions for Dan Lawlor’s side.

Tara KIrk, Jes Driscoll, Megan Lawlor and Jess Evans scored the Posh goals and they were never troubled once finding their range in front of goal.

Posh dominated the opening 45 minutes, but Rachel Lawrence, Tara Kirk and Keir Perkins all missed chances before Kirk converted a precise Perkins cross midway through the half.

Tara Kirk (10) celebrates her goal with Keir Perkins. Photo: Ruby Red Photpgraphy.

And 10 minutes later Driscoll added a second after pouncing on a fine Stacey McConville through ball.

The second-half was a scrappy affair and it took an excellent lobbed goal from Leek 20 minutes from time to wake Posh up.

Perkins was impeded in the penalty area on 75 minutes enabling substitute Lawlor to score from the spot and Lawlor turned provider for Evans to make it 4-1 seven minutes from time.

Leek claimed their second goal in the final minute.

Posh are next in National League action at fifth placed Solihull Moors next Sunday (March 5).