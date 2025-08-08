Four changes to the starting line-up if the PT was picking the Peterborough United team to face Luton Town

1 . VICENTE REYES

It seems a bit peculiar to see a goalkeeper arrive on loan in an emergency and for him then not to play. It happened to the Norwich City 'keeper last weekend and, although Nick Bilokapic did ok, there was still a question mark over one of the goals he conceded. We know what Bilokapic can offer, but we need to find out about Reyes as soon as possible. Photo: Joe Dent