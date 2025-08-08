Four changes to the starting line-up if the PT was picking the Peterborough United team to face Luton Town

Let us know what you think.
We’ve stuck with a 4-3-3 formation.
1. VICENTE REYES
It seems a bit peculiar to see a goalkeeper arrive on loan in an emergency and for him then not to play. It happened to the Norwich City 'keeper last weekend and, although Nick Bilokapic did ok, there was still a question mark over one of the goals he conceded. We know what Bilokapic can offer, but we need to find out about Reyes as soon as possible. Photo: Joe Dent
2. CARL JOHNSTON
There isn't a lot between right-backs Carl Johnston and James Dornelly, but the more secure defender will be needed against the League One title favourites. Photo: David Lowndes
3. HARLEY MILLS
No discussion required as there are no other available left-backs. Photo: Joe Dent
4. DAVID OKAGBUE
He looked solid enough as the right centre-back on opening day. Photo: Joe Dent
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.