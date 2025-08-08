Brad Ihionvien celebrates his goal for Posh at Cardiff City last weekend. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.placeholder image
Brad Ihionvien celebrates his goal for Posh at Cardiff City last weekend. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Four changes to the starting line-up if the PT was picking the Peterborough United team to face Luton Town

By Alan Swann
Published 8th Aug 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 13:39 BST
The PT seeks improvement in the Peterborough United performance for the visit of League One title favourites Luton Town to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday by making four changes to the starting line-up.

We’ve stuck with a 4-3-3 formation.

It seems a bit peculiar to see a goalkeeper arrive on loan in an emergency and for him then not to play. It happened to the Norwich City 'keeper last weekend and, although Nick Bilokapic did ok, there was still a question mark over one of the goals he conceded. We know what Bilokapic can offer, but we need to find out about Reyes as soon as possible.

1. VICENTE REYES

It seems a bit peculiar to see a goalkeeper arrive on loan in an emergency and for him then not to play. It happened to the Norwich City 'keeper last weekend and, although Nick Bilokapic did ok, there was still a question mark over one of the goals he conceded. We know what Bilokapic can offer, but we need to find out about Reyes as soon as possible. Photo: Joe Dent

There isn't a lot between right-backs Carl Johnston and James Dornelly, but the more secure defender will be needed against the League One title favourites.

2. CARL JOHNSTON

There isn't a lot between right-backs Carl Johnston and James Dornelly, but the more secure defender will be needed against the League One title favourites. Photo: David Lowndes

No discussion required as there are no other available left-backs.

3. HARLEY MILLS

No discussion required as there are no other available left-backs. Photo: Joe Dent

He looked solid enough as the right centre-back on opening day.

4. DAVID OKAGBUE

He looked solid enough as the right centre-back on opening day. Photo: Joe Dent

