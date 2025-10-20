Former Posh superstar striker joins League Two side

Britt Assombalonga celebrates a goal for Posh.

A former Peterborough United star, and a player who has been transferred for fees totalling almost £25 million, has signed for League Two side Barnet.

Striker Britt Assombalonga has been without a club since leaving Turkish football in the summer. He has been training with ‘The Bees’ who have now offered him a deal.

Assombalonga scored 33 goals in his one season at Posh in the 2013-14 season which earned him a £5.5 million move to Nottingham Forest who subsequently sold him to Middlesbrough for £15 million. Posh had paid a then club record fee to Watford of over £1 million to bring him to London Road.

Barnet head coach Dean Brennan said: “Britt gives us vast experience and bundles of quality and he’s proven it at a high level. The timing for us is perfect and Britt wants to come back to the UK and come back to the London area where he’s from. He always comes in with a smile on his face and we know he’s a great character and he’ll be great with the young players.”

Assombalonga said: “It’s something that I wanted to do and we finally got it over the line. Dean just wants me to be me at the end of the day and get back to doing what I do best.”

Assombalonga could make his debut for Barnet at Barrow next Saturday.