Former Peterborough United youngster pleads guilty to dangerous driving following crash that seriously injured three

Former Peterborough United youngster Flynn Clarke has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.
By Ben Jones
Published 11th Aug 2023, 18:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 19:06 BST

Clarke (20) appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (August 11) after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving charges relating to an incident that took place in Thorney in April 2022.

The incident, which occurred between the A47 and the B1167 in Thorney on the evening of April 22, left three people seriously injured.

Clarke has now been given an interim driving ban and been bailed, to appear to be sentenced on Friday September 15.

Flynn Clarke in action for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.Flynn Clarke in action for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.
Clarke was born in Peterborough and is a product of the club’s academy.

He appeared 11 times for the first team, making his debut on September 5, 2020 in Posh’s 1-0 EFL Cup defeat to Cheltenham.

He scored three times for the club, all in the EFL Trophy before leaving to join Norwich in the summer of 2021.

He was not featured for the Canaries and appeared just three times during a loan spell at League Two Walsall last season.

