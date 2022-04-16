Former Peterborough United striker’s 12-minute hat-trick, managerial magic from Steve Evans, a red card against the Cobblers
Former Peterborough United striker Junior Morias claimed a 12-minute hat-trick yesterday (April 15).
Morias scored three times in the first-half for Dagenham & Redbridge in a 7-3 win over Barnet in the National League. The Daggers are now four points outside the play-off places.
Swindon are two points outside the League Two play-offs after their 4-1 win at Harrogate. Former Posh youth team player Josh Davison scored twice.
Steve Evans is starting to work his managerial magic at Stevenage. They beat Rochdale 1-0 to move three points clear of the drop in League Two. It was a second successive win for Evans and his team.
Oldham are now deep in trouble again after a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Northampton Town. Ex-Posh youngster Car Piergianni was sent off late on for Oldham.
In League One Kieran Sadlier was on target for Bolton in a 2-1 win at Doncaster, while in the Championship Harry Toffolo, who spent an unhappy time on loan at Posh under Grahame Westley scored in Huddersfield’s 2-2 draw with QPR.