Former Peterborough United striker who won one England cap has passed away aged 74
Whymark only played four times for Posh after joining as a 35 year-old from Southend United in August 1985. He failed to score a goal and soon left the club, but he had enjoyed an illustrious career before starting to drop down the divisions.
Whymark scored 104 goals for Ipswich Town in 335 appearances. He’s the sixth highest goalscorer in the club’s history. Whymark also won one England cap against Luxembourg in 1977 .
Whymark later had spells abroad at Sparta Rotterdam and Vancouver Whitecaps, and also played for Derby County, Grimsby and Colchester.