Former Peterborough United striker Trevor Whymark has died aged 74.

Whymark only played four times for Posh after joining as a 35 year-old from Southend United in August 1985. He failed to score a goal and soon left the club, but he had enjoyed an illustrious career before starting to drop down the divisions.