Former Peterborough United striker riding high with Coventry, Broom dazzles for Plymouth and a free-scoring former Posh centre-back

Matt Godden. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images.

Godden was rather fortunate to win a penalty, but stuck the spot-kick away impressively as Coventry came from behind to beat Fulham 4-1 at the Ricoh Arena. The Sky Blues are third having won all six of their home matches.

In League One Tommy Rowe scored his third goal of the season to help bottom club Doncaster Rovers to a 2-1 home win over MK Dons and centre-back Ryan Tafazolli bagged his second goal in two games as Wycombe beat Morecambe 4-3.

Set-piece specialist Danny Andrew scored direct from a free-kick in Fleetwood’s 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Charlton and Ryan Broom was again prominent as Plymouth drew 2-2 at Lincoln City.

Harry Anderson netted his first goal for Bristol Rovers, but his side still lost 3-1 at home to Swindon to increase the pressure on beleagured Bristol boss Joey Barton.