News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Former Peterborough United striker passes away aged 62

Former Peterborough United player Domenico Genovese has passed away aged 62.
By Alan Swann
Published 29th Oct 2023, 09:38 GMT- 1 min read
Domenico Genovese (right) in action for Posh., Photo: David Lowndes.Domenico Genovese (right) in action for Posh., Photo: David Lowndes.
Domenico Genovese (right) in action for Posh., Photo: David Lowndes.

Genovese was a Posh youth team player in the 1970s, but failed to win a professional contract, but after a decade scoring goals for Grantham, Kettering, Boston United, Nuneaton and Stamford he returned to Posh under Noel Cantwell’s management aged 26.

Genovese played 19 times for Posh scoring twice, most famously in a 3-1 League Cup win West Bromwich Albion who were two divisions higher than fourth division Posh.

Genovese left Posh at the end of that season and returned to Kettering.

He was a familiar face locally after retiring from football when he set up a football coaching company.

Related topics:KetteringBoston UnitedStamfordGrantham