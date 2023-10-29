Former Peterborough United striker passes away aged 62
Genovese was a Posh youth team player in the 1970s, but failed to win a professional contract, but after a decade scoring goals for Grantham, Kettering, Boston United, Nuneaton and Stamford he returned to Posh under Noel Cantwell’s management aged 26.
Genovese played 19 times for Posh scoring twice, most famously in a 3-1 League Cup win West Bromwich Albion who were two divisions higher than fourth division Posh.
Genovese left Posh at the end of that season and returned to Kettering.
He was a familiar face locally after retiring from football when he set up a football coaching company.