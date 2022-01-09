Former Peterborough United striker nails Cobblers, ex-Posh defender in major FA Cup giant-killing
Former Peterborough United striker Tom Nichols put a dent in Northampton Town’s promotion hopes by bagging the only goal of the game for Crawley in a League Two fixture at Sixfields yesterday (January 8).
Nichols, who once scored for Posh against Cobblers at London Road, struck four minutes before the half-time interval.
On-loan Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym made his debut in a 3-1 win for Stevenage against Walsall. He should have done better with the Walsall goal.
Mo Eisa equalised for MK Dons in their 1-1 League One draw at Accrington Stanley, but his side failed to score again despite playing for an hour against 10 men.
In the third round of the FA Cup former Posh full-back Alex Penny was part of non-league Kidderminster’s team in a 2-1 win over Championship side Reading, while Alex Woodyard was in the Wimbledon side beaten 2-0 at National League Boreham Wood.
Ex-Posh boss Mark Cooper’s Barrow side lost a remarkable game 5-4 at Championship strugglers Barnsley. Barrow had a man sent off in the first-half at 1-0 down, but fought back from 2-0, 3-2 and 4-3 down to force extra time.
Grant McCann’s Hull City lost a cracker 3-2 at home to Everton.