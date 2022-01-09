Former Peterborough United striker nails Cobblers, ex-Posh defender in major FA Cup giant-killing

Tom Nichols scored for Crawley at Northampton.

Nichols, who once scored for Posh against Cobblers at London Road, struck four minutes before the half-time interval.

On-loan Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym made his debut in a 3-1 win for Stevenage against Walsall. He should have done better with the Walsall goal.

Mo Eisa equalised for MK Dons in their 1-1 League One draw at Accrington Stanley, but his side failed to score again despite playing for an hour against 10 men.

Alex Penny played in Kidderminster's 2-1 FA Cup win against Reading.

In the third round of the FA Cup former Posh full-back Alex Penny was part of non-league Kidderminster’s team in a 2-1 win over Championship side Reading, while Alex Woodyard was in the Wimbledon side beaten 2-0 at National League Boreham Wood.

Ex-Posh boss Mark Cooper’s Barrow side lost a remarkable game 5-4 at Championship strugglers Barnsley. Barrow had a man sent off in the first-half at 1-0 down, but fought back from 2-0, 3-2 and 4-3 down to force extra time.