Jason Cummings with his League One Player of the Month award in August 2018.

Cummings was named in Nathan Arnold’s most recent squad after previously making two substitute appearances for Scotland in friendlies in 2017 and 2018.

Cummings was born in Edinburgh but is eligible to represent Australia due to his mother being born in the country.

He started on the bench in the nation's friendly against New Zealand, in Auckland, on Sunday but came on after an hour. He was able to find the net on his second international debut thanks to a penalty that had been awarded after Cummings’ own shot was blocked on the line by the arm of a defender.

The game on Sunday (September 25) was Australia’s last before they kick-off their World Cup campaign against France in November but with that goal, Cummings has given himself a chance to feature in Arnold’s plans.

He is the second former Posh player in contention to make the finals in Qatar with Ivan Toney also trying to prove to Gareth Southgate he deserves a chance in the England squad.

Both Toney and Cummings arrived at Posh in the summer of 2018.

Cummings joined on loan from Nottingham Forest and started brilliantly. He scored six goals and provided three assists in August to propel Posh top and to bag him the August Player of the Month award, however, he did not score any more league goals for the club before his loan spell was ended in January of the same season.