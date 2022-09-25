Former Peterborough United striker Jason Cummings scores on Australia debut after switching allegiance from Scotland
Ex-Peterborough United striker Jason Cummings has scored on his debut for Australia after making a surprising recent switch from representing Scotland.
Cummings was named in Nathan Arnold’s most recent squad after previously making two substitute appearances for Scotland in friendlies in 2017 and 2018.
Cummings was born in Edinburgh but is eligible to represent Australia due to his mother being born in the country.
He started on the bench in the nation's friendly against New Zealand, in Auckland, on Sunday but came on after an hour. He was able to find the net on his second international debut thanks to a penalty that had been awarded after Cummings’ own shot was blocked on the line by the arm of a defender.
The game on Sunday (September 25) was Australia’s last before they kick-off their World Cup campaign against France in November but with that goal, Cummings has given himself a chance to feature in Arnold’s plans.
Most Popular
-
1
The performance was a triumph for the Peterborough United manager and his players
-
2
ALAN SWANN's Peterborough United talking points from easy Port Vale win as fortune favoured a brave manager ahead of a run of games against teams in the bottom half of the table
-
3
Peterborough Sports went down fighting at Darlington
He is the second former Posh player in contention to make the finals in Qatar with Ivan Toney also trying to prove to Gareth Southgate he deserves a chance in the England squad.
Both Toney and Cummings arrived at Posh in the summer of 2018.
Cummings joined on loan from Nottingham Forest and started brilliantly. He scored six goals and provided three assists in August to propel Posh top and to bag him the August Player of the Month award, however, he did not score any more league goals for the club before his loan spell was ended in January of the same season.
Cummings left British football in January 2021 to join Central Coast Mariners in Australia- where he has ten goals in 20 A-League matches.