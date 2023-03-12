Mo Eisa celebrates an MK Dons goal. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Eisa scored the only goal of the game for MK Dons with a superb free-kick strike in a battle between two teams in the bottom four of League One. It was a ninth goal of the season for Eisa, who moved to Posh from Cheltenham for a reported £1.2 million in July, 2019.

And it was a red letter day for for ex-Posh striker Jack Marriott who claimed his first goal for Fleetwood Town in a 1-1 home draw against Port Vale. It was Marriott's first goal in League One since August 20.

Another old Posh striker Matt Godden bagged his fifth goal of the season to help Coventry City to a 1-1 home draw with Hull City in the Championship.

Ex-Posh youth team player Josh Davison opened the scoring for AFC Wimbledon at Doncaster in League Two, but the home side hit back to win 2-1.

There was welcome relief at this level for former Posh boss Steve Evans whose stuttering Stevenage side beat Walsall 3-1 at home. Stevenage are third, three points ahead of fourth-placed Northampton and with a game in hand.

Posh U21s players Ashton Fox and Luke Harris have both joined Southern League Premier Division Central side St Ives Town on loan until the end of the season.

