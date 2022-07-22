The 32-year-old has been out of favour at moneybags Newcastle United and made just eight league appearances last season.
Posh did enquire about the possibility of him re-joining the club on loan early last season but those talks did not progress. He was instead linked with a loan switch to another of his former clubs West Brom but a move did not materialise.
He leaves the Premier League side with a record of 34 goals in 122 games, with a large 55 of those being substitute appearances.
His Championship record is impressive though, with 59 goals from 100 Championship games, 13 of those coming for Posh in the 2012-13 campaign.
Gayle has signed a two-year-contract with the Potters and becomes their sixth signing of the summer.