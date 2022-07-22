Dwight Gayle in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 32-year-old has been out of favour at moneybags Newcastle United and made just eight league appearances last season.

Posh did enquire about the possibility of him re-joining the club on loan early last season but those talks did not progress. He was instead linked with a loan switch to another of his former clubs West Brom but a move did not materialise.

He leaves the Premier League side with a record of 34 goals in 122 games, with a large 55 of those being substitute appearances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His Championship record is impressive though, with 59 goals from 100 Championship games, 13 of those coming for Posh in the 2012-13 campaign.