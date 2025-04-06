Former Peterborough United star scores another big goal, plus important strikes and a controversial red card for club old boys
The little winger slotted home the only goal of the game from an Oxford long throw in victory over title-chasing Sheffield United at the Kassam Stadium. It was just a second goal of the season for the 28 year-old – winning goals in each of the last two home games – as Oxford maintained a four-point buffer to the relegation zone.
Defeat for ‘The Blades’ dropped them to second behind Burnley. Former Posh star Harrison Burrows had seen an early left-foot piledriver well saved by the Oxford goalkeeper. Ephron Mason-Clark played 90 minutes of Coventry’s 2-1 defeat at home to Burnley. He had a hand in the Coventry goal.
In League One Jack Marriott, a Golden Boot winner at this level for Posh, scored the final goal in Wrexham’s 3-0 win at home to Burton Albion, a result that moved them six points clear in the second automatic promotion place.
In League Two Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers team scored two late goals to win 2-0 at Cheltenham Town to move within three points of top spot. Rovers are fourth, but have a game in hand on all the teams above them.
Players with Posh connections on target in League Two yesterday were on-loan striker Kabongo Tshimanga who converted his third penalty in two games for Swindon Town in a 4-0 romp at Fleetwood Town, Ben Thompson in Bromley’s 3-0 home win over Accrington Stanley and Josh Davison in Tranmere’s 4-0 thrashing of Chesterfield.
Former Posh midfielder Harry Beautyman was controversially sent off in Woking’s 2-1 FA Trophy semi-final defeat at Aldershot. Kai Corbett was a late substitute for Aldershot.
