Former Peterborough United star scores another big goal, plus important strikes and a controversial red card for club old boys

Siriki Dembele in action for Oxford (yellow) against Sheffield United. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

Former Peterborough United star Siriki Dembele delivered a huge goal with ramifications at both ends of the Championship table on Saturday.

The little winger slotted home the only goal of the game from an Oxford long throw in victory over title-chasing Sheffield United at the Kassam Stadium. It was just a second goal of the season for the 28 year-old – winning goals in each of the last two home games – as Oxford maintained a four-point buffer to the relegation zone.

Defeat for ‘The Blades’ dropped them to second behind Burnley. Former Posh star Harrison Burrows had seen an early left-foot piledriver well saved by the Oxford goalkeeper. Ephron Mason-Clark played 90 minutes of Coventry’s 2-1 defeat at home to Burnley. He had a hand in the Coventry goal.

In League One Jack Marriott, a Golden Boot winner at this level for Posh, scored the final goal in Wrexham’s 3-0 win at home to Burton Albion, a result that moved them six points clear in the second automatic promotion place.

Harry Beautyman during his days at Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

In League Two Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers team scored two late goals to win 2-0 at Cheltenham Town to move within three points of top spot. Rovers are fourth, but have a game in hand on all the teams above them.

Players with Posh connections on target in League Two yesterday were on-loan striker Kabongo Tshimanga who converted his third penalty in two games for Swindon Town in a 4-0 romp at Fleetwood Town, Ben Thompson in Bromley’s 3-0 home win over Accrington Stanley and Josh Davison in Tranmere’s 4-0 thrashing of Chesterfield.

Former Posh midfielder Harry Beautyman was controversially sent off in Woking’s 2-1 FA Trophy semi-final defeat at Aldershot. Kai Corbett was a late substitute for Aldershot.