Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh against Sheffield Wednesday in a 2023 League One play-off semi-final. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Former Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards as moved to Championship side Queens Park Rangers on loan for the rest of the season.

Edwards (21) had been linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday, but instead he has joined a club 17th in the Championship. Edwards has barely played first-team football since leaving Posh in a £4 million move for Premier League Southampton in the summer. He has played two games for Saints, a start in a Carabao Cup win at Cardiff City in August and a substitute appearance in a heavy Premier League defeat at home to Chelsea at the start of this month.

Edwards told the QPR club website: “There is so much potential as obviously it is a massive club. As soon as I heard about the move, I was all over it. I was used to playing regularly in the past and I have missed that. Hopefully I can get that here.”