Former Peterborough United star RJJ picks up potentially serious injury, Poku's new side are smashed in Spain, and big blunder by Manny

Former Peterborough United striker Ricky-Jade Jones picked up a potentially serious injury in his second appearance for Bundesliga club St Pauli FC.

The 22 year-old had only been on the pitch for seven minutes when he slipped and landed awkwardly on his shoulder. He was promptly substituted as St Pauli slipped to a 1-0 defeat at fourth tier German side SV Drochtersen/Assel.

Jones missed several matches after a similar injury when playing for Posh in 2022. St Pauli have yet to to comment on the seriousness of the latest mishap, but local fans seemed concerned after the game.

It was a grim weekend for recent Posh departees. Kwame Poku’s second run out for new club Queens Park Rangers turned into a nightmare.

The Championship club were duffed up 6-0 by Spanish second tier side CD Castellón yesterday, seven days after opening their pre-season programme with a 5-0 romp against League One side Stevenage.

Winger Poku’s QPR debut against Stevenage involved some neat touches and he came close to a late consolation goal in the searing Spanish heat on Saturday.

Poku was part of a completely changed second-half QPR side, but the Londoners were already 4-0 down at the break.

And centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez was also a half-time substitute for Rangers in a friendly against League One Barnsley at St George’s Park. That game finished 1-1 after Fernandez was at fault for the Barnsley goal with an errant pass.