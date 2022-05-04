Siriki Dembele in action for Bournemouth against Posh in March.

Posh inserted a promotion bonus clause in the £1.5million transfer that took star forward Siriki Dembele (25) from London Road to the Vitality Stadium on January transfer window deadline day.

Bournemouth clinched automatic promotion from the Championship with a 1-0 win over rivals Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium.

Dembele was an unused substitute and started just four Championship games for the Cherries following his move, scoring two goals. He was used eight times from the substitutes’ bench.