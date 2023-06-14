News you can trust since 1948
Former Peterborough United star lands a top BBC job

​Popular former Peterborough United player Gaby Zakuani will host a new podcast specialising in African football.
By Alan Swann
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Gaby Zakuani.Gaby Zakuani.
​The BBC World Service will launch ‘Match of the Day Africa: Top 10!’ later this month when Zakuani wil be joined by Yaya Toure and Efan Ekoku.

Zakuani is a former captain of DR Congo and played for them in three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

Zakuani said: “I’m humbled, grateful and honoured to be presenting BBC Match of the Day Africa.”

Zakuani was a double League One promotion winner with Posh.

He has since launched a successful media career with stints on Posh matches for BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Zakuani also worked at the last World Cup.

