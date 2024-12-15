Former Peterborough United star Jack Taylor's first Premier League goal completed an amazing personal record, JCH nails Cobblers, EMC remains on fire, new job for CMS
Midfielder Taylor was sent on at Molyneux as a 75th minute substitute and struck in the 94th minute to seal a 2-1 success. His former Posh teammate Sammie Szmodics was not included in the Ipswich matchday squad. Taylor has now scored goals in the National League, League Two, League One, the Championship and the Premier League, a feat already achieved by Szmodics.
Another Posh old boy Ephron Mason-Clark has been on fire for Coventry City since Frank Lampard replaced Mark Robins as manager. Mason-Clark scored his third goal in four games and also created a goal with a superb run and cross as Coventry came from behind to beat Hull City 2-1 at home in the Championship.
A double Posh golden boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris scored twice in the first-half as Rotherham United disposed of Northampton Town 3-0 in a League One fixture. And a player who struggled to get into the first team at Posh, Matty Stevens, is now the top scorer in League Two after his 11th goal of the season was enough to beat Grant McCann’s Doncaster. There was better news for McCann’s oldest son Bayley.
In the National League Junior Morias scored the only goal of the game as Dagenham & Redbridge beat Rochdale. On-loan Posh defender Romoney Crichlow had a hand in the goal. On-loan Posh striker Pemi Aderoju played 90 minutes for Boston United in a 1-0 defeat at promotion-chasing Forest Green Rovers, but on-loan Posh winger David Ajiboye was an unused substitute for second-placed York City in a 1-1 draw at Tamworth.
There’s a new job for Posh legend Craig Mackail-Smith who has been appointed as ‘Head of Performance’ at National League Woking and will also work closely with the club’s forwards. Mind you the manager who appointed him, Craig Doyle, was dismissed after a 4-0 defeat at Gateshead yesterday.
