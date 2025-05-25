Ronnie Edwards in action for Southampton. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images.

Former Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards has a new manager to impress at Southampton.

Will Still was unveiled as the new Saints boss on Sunday after steering French club RC Lens to 8th place in Ligue Un. Still has a decent reputation in France having taken Riems on a 14-game unbeaten run at a time when he was without the necessary coaching badges.

Still was born in Belgium to English parents. He’s 32 and gained fame/notoriety by admitting playing computer game ‘Football Manager’ steered him towards coaching rather than playing.

Southampton signed centre-back Edwards from Posh for a reported £4 million last summer, but he was never in the plans of then manager Russell Martin as he battled against constantly negative Premier League results. Edwards made one substitute appearance in the Premier League in a 5-1 home defeat to Chelsea and one start in the Carabao Cup before Martin was sacked.

Edwards was then sent on loan to Championship side QPR and played well enough to win the club’s ‘Young Player-of-the-Year’ award. Southampton completed a relegation season when they collected just 12 points with a 2-1 home loss to Arsenal today.

Saints Technical Director Johannes Spors said his club’s media team: “Will is a young, innovative manager who has already gained significant experience throughout his career, and we have been extremely impressed both by his track record and our conversations with him.

“What was very apparent in our discussions was the clarity of his philosophy and the identity he wants his teams to have, but also his willingness and ability to adapt to different situations as they present themselves, which will be an important quality in the Championship next season.

“We were very impressed by his personality and his values, and we feel he will be an excellent fit for the culture we are looking to build at Staplewood.”