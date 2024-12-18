Former Peterborough United star has a big fan in his current manager

By Alan Swann
Published 18th Dec 2024, 17:14 BST
Ephron Mason-Clark scores for Coventry at Millwall. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)Ephron Mason-Clark scores for Coventry at Millwall. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
Ephron Mason-Clark scores for Coventry at Millwall. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
Former Peterborough United star Ephron Mason-Clark has a big fan in his new manager at Coventry City Frank Lampard.

Mason-Clark has scored in three of the last four Championship games for Coventry since Lampard replaced Mark Robinson as first-team boss. The 25 year-old had failed to make an impact following his £4.25 million move from Posh in the summer, but that’s all changed under the former England manager.

Mason-Clark scored one and created the second goal in a 2-1 home win over Hull City last weekend with a superb run and cross.

Lampard told the BBC: “"To arrive in the six-yard box with perfect timing like he he does is impressive. It’s a skill that can take a while to learn, but he’s done it for all his goals for us so far. His assist was top level as well.

Frank Lampard celebrates a Coventry win. Photo Richard Pelham, Getty Images.Frank Lampard celebrates a Coventry win. Photo Richard Pelham, Getty Images.
Frank Lampard celebrates a Coventry win. Photo Richard Pelham, Getty Images.

"Ephron has done very well since I’ve been at the club. He's a talented lad and I was aware of those talents before I came in. He's also humble and wants to work. All I've done is give him the opportunity and a bit of information, but the rest is down to him. He has to take the credit and I’m sure there is much more to come.”

Mason-Clark has enjoyed working with Lampard. He said: “I like to play off the cuff. It comes from growing up playing in the street cages. I like that kind of pressure, especially with the gaffer coming in and expecting it from me. He's done something for everybody since he came in. We've all had a fresh start. Every training session has been good with bits to learn from.”

