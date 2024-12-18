Former Peterborough United star has a big fan in his current manager
Mason-Clark has scored in three of the last four Championship games for Coventry since Lampard replaced Mark Robinson as first-team boss. The 25 year-old had failed to make an impact following his £4.25 million move from Posh in the summer, but that’s all changed under the former England manager.
Mason-Clark scored one and created the second goal in a 2-1 home win over Hull City last weekend with a superb run and cross.
Lampard told the BBC: “"To arrive in the six-yard box with perfect timing like he he does is impressive. It’s a skill that can take a while to learn, but he’s done it for all his goals for us so far. His assist was top level as well.
"Ephron has done very well since I’ve been at the club. He's a talented lad and I was aware of those talents before I came in. He's also humble and wants to work. All I've done is give him the opportunity and a bit of information, but the rest is down to him. He has to take the credit and I’m sure there is much more to come.”
Mason-Clark has enjoyed working with Lampard. He said: “I like to play off the cuff. It comes from growing up playing in the street cages. I like that kind of pressure, especially with the gaffer coming in and expecting it from me. He's done something for everybody since he came in. We've all had a fresh start. Every training session has been good with bits to learn from.”