Former Peterborough United skipper on proving himself again and his greatest moment in football

Hector Kyprianou celebrates the Posh Vertu Trophy Final win over Birmingham City at Wembley last season. Photo David Lowndes

Former Peterborough United skipper Hector Kyprianou admits he has to prove himself all over again after his move to Championship club Watford.

The 23 year-old was seen as one of the best midfielders in League One during his three seasons at Posh, but he wound his contract down at London Road to be able to move up a division on a free transfer.

Kyprianou, a Cyprus international, has signed a five-year contract at Vicarage Road.

"When I was a little kid, I used to stick on the Championship games on TV and my dad used to say to me 'can you imagine playing in one of those games?” Kyprianou told the BBC.

"So to finally be here is great and I'm really looking forward to it. For me, it was important to come and show everyone my abilities and my strengths so I can gain respect in the changing room.

"I also need to prove myself in the Championship as it's a new level for me."

Kyprianou left Posh just two months after enjoying the greatest moment of his career with the club. He was captain as Posh overcame big odds to lift the Vertu Trophy with a Wembley Final win over Birmingham City. and he scored the second goal in a 2-0 win.

"It was the best moment of my career," Kyprianou admitted. "We has won the final the year before at Wembley and it was quite tight. But going into the game against Birmingham, they were the favourites by far and to score a goal and lift the trophy at Wembley, is a day I will always remember."