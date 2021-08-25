Former Peterborough United skipper moves to Scotland, Posh teenager drops into non-league football

Jack Baldwin at Posh.

The 28 year-old had his contract cancelled at League Two side Bristol Rovers to facilitate the move.

Baldwin made 118 appearances for Posh after joining from Hartlepool in January, 2014.

After his release from Posh he joined Sunderland.

Hameed Ishola

Meanwhile Posh teenager Hameed Ishola has joined Southern League Division One Central side Bedford Town on a season-long loan.

The 18 year-old scored twice on his debut for the Eagles in a 5-2 win against Waltham Abbey.