Former Peterborough United skipper moves to Scotland, Posh teenager drops into non-league football
Former Peterborough United skipper Jack Baldwin has joined Scottish Premiership strugglers Ross County.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 3:44 pm
The 28 year-old had his contract cancelled at League Two side Bristol Rovers to facilitate the move.
Baldwin made 118 appearances for Posh after joining from Hartlepool in January, 2014.
After his release from Posh he joined Sunderland.
Meanwhile Posh teenager Hameed Ishola has joined Southern League Division One Central side Bedford Town on a season-long loan.
The 18 year-old scored twice on his debut for the Eagles in a 5-2 win against Waltham Abbey.
Ishola was a key man in back-to-back Youth Alliance League titles for Posh Under 18s before signing a pro deal.