Former Peterborough United skipper could be moving to a Turkish club

By Alan Swann
Published 7th Jul 2025, 12:40 BST
Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates a Posh win. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.placeholder image
Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates a Posh win. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Former Peterborough United skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris could play the 2025-26 season in Turkey.

Media reports in Turkey suggest the 30 year-old striker is signing for Istanbul side Pendikspor following his release from Rotherham United at the end of last season.

Clarke-Harris signed a two-year contract with The Millers’ last summer after his release from Posh. Ex-Posh boss Steve Evans was the manager who took him to South Yorkshire, but was dismissed before the end of a disappointing season for Rotherham.

Clarke-Harris also disappointed by scoring just eight goals, although he did net with a typically ferocious left-foot strike in a 3-3 League One draw at Posh. He had won two League One Golden Boots with Posh.

New Rotherham boss Matt Hemshaw arrived in late March and Clarke-Harris didn’t start a single game for him.

If Clarke-Harris confirms a move to Pendikspor he will link up again with winger Mallik Wilks, who also played at Rotherham last season.

Pendikspor play in the 1.Lig, the second tier of Turkish football, following their relegation from the top-flight Super Lig in 2024.

