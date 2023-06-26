News you can trust since 1948
Former Peterborough United players on the move including one who has signed for Cambridge United

Three old Peterborough United players have made moves in League One.
By Alan Swann
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST
Danny Andrew (left) in action for Fleetwood against Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Danny Andrew (left) in action for Fleetwood against Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Danny Andrew (left) in action for Fleetwood against Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Left-back Danny Andrew, who made two Posh substitute appearances in 2010 soon after graduating from the club’s Academy, has joined Cambridge United on a free transfer from League One rivals Fleetwood Town.

Set-piece specialist Andrew (32) played for Cambridge United on loan a decade ago and is now a veteran of over 350 senior games. It’s a second signing of the summer for ‘the Us’ who have also taken goalkeeper Jack Stevens from Oxford United.

And former Posh midfielder Ryan Broom has joined Fleetwood after rejecting a new contract offer from Cheltenham.

Ryan Broom (left) in action for Cheltenham against Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ryan Broom (left) in action for Cheltenham against Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh signed Broom from Cheltenham for an undisclosed fee in August, 2020, but he failed to command a regular first-team spot at London Road, starting just eight matches before returning to Cheltenham on a free transfer two years later. He had spent time on loan at Burton Albion and Plymouth while at Posh.

Broom is Fleetwood’s first signing of the summer.

It’s expected transfer activity will pick up now that players are back at clubs for pre-season.

Bristol Rovers have completed the signing of ex-Posh youth team player Jevani Brown.

