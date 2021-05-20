Former Peterborough United players are among those available for nothing this summer. Will Posh be interested in any of them?

Britt Assombalonga's immediate future is up in the air.

Many clubs have still to release their retained lists, but Posh have already been linked with several players as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Some rumours were instantly shot down by Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony and director of football Barry Fry.

Contrary to reports Portsmouth striker John Marquis and Pompey goalkeeper Craig Macgillivray are of no interest to Posh and nor is talented, but ageing, Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady.

Tommy Rowe has been released by Bristol City.

Laughably Posh were also linked with Luton Town’s veteran striker Danny Hylton this week. The PT didn’t even bother checking out interest in a 32 year-old injury prone forward who isn’t wanted by Luton Town any more.

But Posh are in the market for new players with a goalkeeper, midfielder and striker all on the wish list and MacAnthony revealed bids have been made.

Fry has been working round the clock as Posh try and get their business done early. He’s been happier to talk about players who won’t be turning up at London Road more than the players Posh are trying to sign!

It’s expected there will be flood of players available for nothing this summer as finances stretched by pandemic problems reach breaking point.

Alex Pritchard has been released by Huddersfield Town.

Former Posh players are among them including star forward from the 2013-14 League One season, Britt Assombalonga, who has been released by Championship rivals Middlesbrough at the end of his contract.

Boro will not receive a transfer fee for a 28 year-old they paid Nottingham Forest £15 million for in July, 2017, but his expected wages would be far beyond what Posh could pay.

Posh could probably afford midfielder/wing-back Tommy Rowe who has just been released by Bristol City.

Rowe, who scored the opening goal for Posh in the 2011 League One play-off final, left London Road to join Wolves in 2014. His age (32) would count against any possible reunion.

Midfielder Alex Pritchard played briefly on loan for Posh in the 2012-2013 Championship relegation season and has now been released after three years at Huddersfield. Pritchard is 28 with good experience of Championship football so fits part of the Posh criteria.

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Jamal Blackman was on loan at Rotherham last season so might be available while Coventry striker Max Biamou, who impressed against Posh two seasons ago, and classy Bristol City midfielder Liam Walsh are available having also been released.