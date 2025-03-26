Former Peterborough United player reveals he has Parkinson's disease

Aidy Boothroyd in action for Posh.

Former Peterborough United player Aidy Boothroyd has revealed he is suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

The 54 year-old, who has most recently been managing Indian club Jamshedpur FC, was diagnosed with the progressive neurological disorder, which affects the brain and nervous system, at a routine health check-up.

Boothroyd was a right-back for Posh who was one of many signings made by Barry Fry after he became club manager/owner in May, 1996. He played just 37 games for the club, scoring once before a broken leg suffered in an Easter Monday Division Two game at Notts County effectively ended his career at the age of 27.

Boothroyd was handed a job in the Posh Academy where he excelled. He left Posh to join the Norwich City Academy in 2001 and then became head coach at Leeds United before accepting the manager’s job at Watford at the age of 34 and within two seasons he had steered the club to the Premier League.

He had less successful management spells at Coventry City, Colchester United and Northampton Town. Cobblers were bottom of League Two when they fired Boothroyd in 2013.

Boothroyd joined the England set-up and coached the under 21 side before returning to club management.

Boothroyd went public with his health news through the League Manager’s Association on Wednesday. He said: “Three years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson's. The news came as a massive shock to me, following what I expected to be my routine LMA Annual Health Assessment.

“It has taken me time to feel ready to share my diagnosis, and I have found it difficult not being completely open with people. Personally, my passion and love for coaching is as strong as ever so I am focusing on keeping physically fit, which is key to slowing down the progression of Parkinson's.

“I am ready to start the next chapter in my life. I would like to thank the LMA and Parkinson's UK for their support.”

LMA chief executive Richard Bevan said: "Aidy has displayed incredible positivity, resolve and determination since his Parkinson's diagnosis three years ago. We care deeply for all our members, and Aidy's attitude since his diagnosis has been an inspiration to our entire team as we continue to support him and his family throughout this unexpected and challenging time."