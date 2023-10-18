Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MIdfielder Neil Le Bihan, who made 44 appearances for Posh after signing from Spurs in 1994, died suddenly earlier this month.

He is believed to have taken his own life after a challenging period of mental health.

Le Bihan scored three goals for Posh and went on to play successfully for Dover Athletic and Crawley Town.

Neil Le Bihan (red) in action for Posh.

He famously scored direct from a corner for Posh in an FA Cup win over Wrexham

Le Bihan was in the same Spurs Academy side as Sol Campbell.