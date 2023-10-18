News you can trust since 1948
Former Peterborough United midfielder passes away aged 47

A former Peterborough United player has died at the age of 47.
By Alan Swann
Published 18th Oct 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 11:47 BST
MIdfielder Neil Le Bihan, who made 44 appearances for Posh after signing from Spurs in 1994, died suddenly earlier this month.

He is believed to have taken his own life after a challenging period of mental health.

Le Bihan scored three goals for Posh and went on to play successfully for Dover Athletic and Crawley Town.

Neil Le Bihan (red) in action for Posh.Neil Le Bihan (red) in action for Posh.
Neil Le Bihan (red) in action for Posh.
He famously scored direct from a corner for Posh in an FA Cup win over Wrexham

Le Bihan was in the same Spurs Academy side as Sol Campbell.

He became a successful and well known barista after retiring from football.

