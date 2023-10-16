Stevenage manager Steve Evans. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

Evans insists his side were robbed of an equalising goal in their League One match at Blackpool on Saturday by an incorrect offside goal.

Stevenage were 1-0 down when top scorer Jamie Reid thought he’d scored, but a late flagging assistant referee ruled he was offside, wrongly according to Evans.

Blackpool had taken the lead when a shot from former Posh midfielder Ollie Norburn was deflected home by teammate Jordan Rhodes.

"It looked clearly onside,” Evans said. “The assistant referee flagged terribly late, so the entire team was already celebrating.

“The video replay clearly shows it was onside, so, once again, we were on the wrong end of a really poor decision, just like away at Bolton last week.

"I asked the question at half-time about why the flag had taken so long to go up and I was told ‘I'm not going to discuss it, go away.’

"That's just so they can go and get their excuses and stories right inside their dressing room, but they can have no excuses.

“When I came out for the second half their manager Neil Critchley said to me 'we've just looked at it and he is clearly onside, we’ve got away with that’.

“The Head of Referees at the EFL has already looked at the video footage, and first thing this morning, he rang me to apologise profusely.

“We seem to be on the wrong end of these big decisions this season. I struggle to find a coincidence.

"The Football League need to get a grip on how bad officials are because that was horrendous from the assistant referee.

"The referee has to go by what the assistant referee says, but he has a good enough position to see it's a clear goal. It was a game-changing decision.

“The EFL needs VAR at the earliest opportunity as the officiating is not at the level it needs to be.

“I read last week that Emma Hayes at Chelsea FC called for VAR in the Women’s Super League, and I completely support her case. It is frustrating to work all week and consistently watch very poor decisions like we suffered at Blackpool have such an impact.”

Stevenage have lost three of their last four League One games, but remain level on points with Posh who have played one fewer game.”

Elsewhere Cambridge United host Colchester United in an EFL Trophy group game on Tuesday.

Both teams lost their first game in the competition. Cambridge went down 2-0 at Posh, while Colchester were thumped 5-0 at home by Spurs Under 21s.