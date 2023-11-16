Former Peterborough United Assistant Manager Matthew Etherington. Photo: Joe Dent.

Etherington has been named permanent boss of League Two side Colchester after taking ten points from a possible 12 in interim charge.

In June, he joined the club as a U21 Lead Coach under manager Ben Garner but he was asked to step up last month when Garner was sacked.

He had to step down for one game in that period as former side Crawley claimed that he was still under contract with them but he was reinstated shortly after the match.

Etherington and Simon Davies left the Posh youth set up in November 2022 to take over at Crawley but Etherington resigned after just three games.