Goalkeeper Paul Jones (yellow jersey) celebrates a promotion with Posh at Old Trafford alongside current London Road boss Grant McCann. Photo: David Lowndes.

But, while one Posh side were unlucky 2-0 losers at home to Luton Town of the Championship, another club XI ran into a goalkeeper in outstanding form at National League North side King’s Lynn Town.

Paul Jones has Posh pedigree. He was in goal when Darren Ferguson’s side completed a League One play-off semi-final comeback win against MK Dons in 2011 and when Huddersfield were beaten in the final on a never-to-be-forgotten afternoon at Old Trafford.

Jones kept clean sheets in both games. He was far busier in a much lower profile match at the Walks Stadium on Tuesday, but again he refused to be beaten, a fact that left Posh striker Jack Marriott scratching his head.

Jack Marriott in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Three times in the opening 15 minutes Marriott only had a 36 year-old ‘keeper to beat and three times he was thwarted.

A strong Posh team featuring top central midfielders Jeando Fuchs and Jack Taylor, plus leading centre-back Josh Knight and speedy strikers Ricky-Jade Jones and David Ajiboye, as well as Marriott played quickly and accurately in the first-half without managing a breakthrough. The Posh Jones was also defeated in one-on-one action after a fine Marriott pass and the relief when Lynn’s Jones departed after an hour was obvious.

Not that it made any difference. In fact Lynn were the better side in the second-half and there were few complaints when Zain Walker's well-taken effort 10 minutes from time won the game.