Kyle Vassell celebrates a Posh goal with current first-team manager Grant McCann (right). Photo: David Lowndes.

Vassell (29) has just returned to the UK following a short spell in the United States, where he netted 14 goals in 29 league appearances for San Diego Loyal, who play in the second tier of American soccer.

Vassell, who also played for Blackpoool and Rotherham among a host of Football League clubs, scored six goals for Posh in 36 appearances after moving to London Road from non-league Bishop’s Stortford in 2013.

League One leaders Plymouth have made two January transfer window signings already with left wing-back Saxon Earley moving from Norwich City and New Zealand international forward Ben Waine joining from Wellington. Both players moved for undisclosed fees.

But the Pilgrims suffered a blow as on-loan striker Morgan Whittaker was recalled by parent club Swansea City, possibly with a view to moving to a rival League One club.

Earley spent the first half of this season on loan at Stevenage.

Forest Green Rovers, who are bottom of League One, have also made an early transfer window capture.

