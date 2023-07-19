Former Peterborough United football Marcus Maddison is due to be sentenced next month after an attack which saw him punch a 60-year-old woman in the face.

Maddison pleaded guilty to one count of GBH without intent at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on June 20 following an incident which took place on September 24 last year.

Maddison appeared at Teeside Crown Court on Tuesday (July 18) and is due to appear there again on August 8 to be sentenced.

Marcus Maddison during a pre-season appearance for Spalding United in 2021.

At the time, Maddison was playing for National League North side Darlington following his exit from Spalding United the previous year.

It was announced that Maddison’s contract had been “mutually terminated” less than a month after the incident on October 13.

The victim was taken rushed to hospital after being found by police on Duke Street, Darlington, where it was found that she had suffered multiple fractures.

Durham Constabulary confirmed at the time: “Shortly before 3.45am on September 25, police were alerted to an alleged incident of assault in Duke Street, Darlington in which a 60-year-old woman received facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

“Officers arrested a 28-year-old man a short time later. He has been interviewed by detectives.”

Darlington have since issued a statement condemning Maddison’s actions.

A club spokesperson said: “The club were made aware of an alleged incident and conducted an immediate disciplinary investigation. After discussions with the player concerned the club agreed to mutually terminate his contract with immediate effect at that time.

"Darlington FC is a fan owned club and has a zero tolerance towards discrimination, violence of abusive behaviour.

"It would be inappropriate for Darlington FC to comment further at this time."

Maddison scored 62 times for Posh in 249 appearances between 2014 and 2020 before joining Hull on loan in January 2021 and joined Charlton the following October.

He stepped away from football entirely in April 2021 citing struggles with his mental health.

