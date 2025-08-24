Former Peterborough United defender makes Premiership debut and a striker flop at Posh who keeps scoring in League One

Matty Stevens. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Peterborough United defender Manny Fernandez made his Scottish Premiership debut for Rangers on Sunday.

It was far from a glorious occasion for the 23 year-old though as Rangers could only draw 1-1 at St Mirren. The performance of Fernandez was described as ‘tough going’ by one reputable paper in Glasgow.

The draw increased the pressure on manager Russell Martin – a former Posh skipper – who is setting unwanted records in the early days of his tenure at Ibrox Park.

Martin has just three wins from his first nine games - the worst record of any permanent Rangers manager – and three 1-1 draws to start the season is the worst record of any Rangers side for 36 years.

Ex-Posh winger Ephron Mason-Clark was part of a Coventry City side that smashed QPR 7-1 in a Championship fixture at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday. Mason-Clark managed just one assist in the rout and was denied a reunion with old Posh teammate Kwame Poku who was absent again from the QPR side with hamstring trouble. Poku is not expected to return until after the international break which is scheduled for September 6/7.

Josh Knight was not in the Portsmouth side that drew 1-1 at West Bromwich Albion in the Championship. The former Posh promotion winner only completed his move from German side Hannover 96 on Friday.

Striker Matty Stevens didn’t score a single first-team goal in three years at Posh, but he has three League One goals for AFC Wimbledon this term, more than the entire current squad at London Road. Stevens scored as ‘The Dons’ beat Barnsley 2-0 on Saturday.

Ex-Posh men on target in League Two included Ben Thompson for Bromley in a 2-2 draw at Notts County and Nat Mendez-Laing (penalty) for MK Dons in a 2-1 win at Newport County.