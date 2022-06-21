Mark Beevers. Photo: Joe Dent.

The former club captain agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent on Monday (June 20) after three years and 101 appearances for the club and has now joined Perth Glory on a two-year contract.

Former Wolves, Millwall and Leeds and Republic of Ireland striker Andy Keogh is the club’s Head of Recruitment and is believed to have been the driving force behind making the deal happen.

Ex-Posh forward David Ball and Football League players Adam Le Fondre, Craig Noone, Jay O’Shea and Zach Clough are currently playing in the A League.

Beevers only signed a new three-year deal last summer but agreed to leave the club and seek opportunities elsewhere after a difficult season in the Championship.