Former Peterborough United boss not expected to take charge at MK Dons

It no longer looks like ex-Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson will have an emotional reunion at the Weston Homes Stadium next week.

By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 3:54pm
Former Posh boss Darren Ferguson.
Posh host MK Dons in a League One fixture on Thursday, December 29 and Ferguson had been installed as favourite to become the new manager of the relegation-haunted club.

But sources close to Dons believe they will go down the young head coach route again as they did with previous boss Liam Manning.

Ferguson is 50 and hasn’t worked since quitting Posh last February.

Wigan Athletic’s League One title-winning boss Leam Richardson has been heavily touted for the post, but Leeds United coach Mark Jackson has been tipped by many to takeover at stadium:mk.

Experienced players Dean Lewington and Bradley Johnson have been acting as caretaker-managers since Manning left earlier this month.