Former Peterborough United and Peterborough Sports player moves on, Deeping Rangers win a cup, and opening day fixtures for local non league clubs

Will Van Lier playing for Peterborough Sports last season. Photo Darren Wiles.

Former Peterborough United youngster and Peterborough Sports player Will Van Lier has joined National League North side King’s Lynn Town.

Midfielder Van Lier did well at Sports last season and the club were hopeful he would re-sign for the 2025-26 season, but he has opted to join a full-time club from the same division. Van Lier, a former Posh Youth team player, could now play against Posh in a pre-season friendly in Norfolk on Friday evening (7pm).

Sports are at St Ives Town for a friendly on Saturday when they will hope to bounce back from an 8-1 defeat at the hands of Posh on Tuesday.

Deeping Rangers claimed a second successive South Kesteven Cup Final success on Wednesday night. Goals from Byron Adiado and Oleksandr Muzychuk enabled Deeping to come from behind to pip United Counties League rivals Harrowby United 2-1 at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

Elsewhere forward James Hill-Seekings has left Bourne Town to join March Town of the United Counties Premier Division South.

Bourne will play the first step four fixture in the club’s history against Coleshill Town in the Northern Premier Midlands Division at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday, August 9.

The fixtures in the Southern Premier Division Central (step 3) for Spalding United and Stamford AFC are due to be released on Friday.

The United Counties League kicks off on Saturday, July 26. Deeping Rangers host Ashby Ivanhoe in the Premier Division North on that day when Wisbech Town visit Clay Cross Town and newly-promoted Blackstones travel to Hucknall Town.

Deeping (home to Harrowby) and Wisbech (home to Boston Town) are also in action on Tuesday, July 29. Blackstone’s first home game is against Skegness Town on Wednesday, July 30.

In the Premier Division South March Town entertain Lutterworth Town on opening day when Yaxley host ON Chenecks. Meanwhile Pinchbeck United have moved across from Thurlow Nunn Division One to play in UCL Division One and they start at Sandiacre Town on July 26.

Thurlow Nunn football also kicks off on July 26 and city side FC Peterborough are at home to perennial promotion challengers Stanway Pegasus on opening day. Whittlesey Athletic (v Leiston Under 23s) and Holbeach United (v Needham Market Reserves) are also at home.