Former Peterborough target seals Championship move
Former Posh target Nathanael Ogbeta has sealed a move to Championship side Plymouth Argyle.
The 23-year-old left back has become Wayne Rooney’s first signing as Pilgrims boss.
The club stayed up on the last day of the season with Birmingham City, who Rooney spent a disastorous spell with earlier in the campaign, instead going down to League One.
Ogbeta spent last season on loan at Bolton, appearing 17 times after joining on loan in January having spent the first half of the campaign recovering from the injury that ended his season at Posh prematurely in April 2023.
He started Ian Evatt’s side’s Play Off Final defeat to Oxford at Wembley earlier this month.
Following the conclusion of the season, he was not offered a new contract at parent club Swansea and became a free agent.
In January, the Peterborough Telegraph revealed that the club were looking to re-sign Ogbeta following a successful 21-game loan at the club between January and April 2023.
Ogbeta would have signed as competition to club captain Harrison Burrows but he ended up making the move to Bolton instead.
Posh could well be in the market for a left-back again this summer with the squad still lacking senior back-up for Burrows and the 22-year-old attracting interest from a number of clubs.
