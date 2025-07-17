Former England Youth international and Arsenal player joins Peterborough United Women

By Alan Swann
Published 17th Jul 2025, 18:07 BST
New Posh Women midfielder Courtney Clarke. Photo Darren Wiles.placeholder image
New Posh Women midfielder Courtney Clarke. Photo Darren Wiles.
Peterborough United Women have signed a former England Youth international.

MIdfielder Courtney Clarke represented England Under 16s when an Arsenal player. She had moved to North London after five years with city club Netherton United. The 18 year-old has now left Arsenal and penned a one-year deal with Posh.

Posh Women’s manager Jake Poole told www. theposh.com: "We are delighted to bring Courtney to the club and bring her back home to Peterborough after her successful experiences with Arsenal.

"She is a player with so much natural ability and has been unlucky with injuries in previous seasons. We hope a fully fit Courtney will show why she spent such a long time at Arsenal and why she has had experience with England."

General manager Sam Winch added: “We’re really pleased to be adding Courtney to the squad as she is a player we have been keeping a close eye on for quite a while now.

"She is a player who will bring plenty of quality on the ball and will excite our supporters with her set-piece quality, passing range, and leadership skills. For such a young player, she has a very mature head on her and will bring a great footballing pedigree having come through Arsenal's ranks.”

Clarke should make her debut in Sunday’s friendly at Oxford United. Oxford play in the Southern Premier Division of the National League, one level above Posh.

