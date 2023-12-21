Dr Jason ​Neale is proud of the work he did as Peterborough United co-owner.

From the left, Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony, first-team boss Darren Ferguson and former co-owner Dr Jason Neale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Dr ​Neale has now left Posh in the hands of majority shareholder Darragh MacAnthony, but he insists he remains a supporter of the club and a good friend of the chairman.

Dr Neale, who was originally from Southampton before he moved to Canada, was a big supporter of the club’s Academy as well as the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s been an absolute joy to have worked with the club since March, 2018” Neale said. “And I would like to thank all of the staff and wonderful Peterborough United supporters.

"Over this time I have had the privilege to lead several key projects that I am proud of, specifically…

1) The construction of an indoor training facility and gaining Category 2 academy status.

2) The progression of the academy from the 67th to 15th position in the 72 EFL clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3) Reaching agreement with the city on significant financial investment in the form of a grant and other issues that led to the stadium being repurchased.

4) The fans’ initiative

5) Bringing significant investment into the club.