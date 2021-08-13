Form guide, past matches, red cards, Robbie Savage the referee, historic wins, Derby dangers and disappointments - all you need to know ahead of Peterborough United v Derby County

Saido Berahino scores for Posh against Derby at London Road in 2012.

The teams have met five times with Posh winning three and Derby just one.

The first meeting was also Posh’s first game in the club’s history in the second tier in 1991 and Ken Charlery’s second-half goal won the day for the underdogs.

A crowd of 9.997 attended the game with 3,750 of them from Derby.

Ravel Morrison celebrates his stunning goal for Derby County against Salford on Tuesday. Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images.

Posh: Bennett, Luke, R. Robinson. Howarth, Welsh, Cooper, Ebdon, Sterling, Barnes, SAdcock, Charlery. Sub used: Bradshaw.

Posh also won the last meeting 3-0 in a 2012 Championship fixture as on-loan forward Saido Berahino scored twice late on after a Michael Bostwick goal.

Posh: Olejnik, Little, Alcock, Brisley, Bostwick, Knight-Percival, Nthle, McCann, Tomlin, Boyd, Berahino. Subs: Swanson, Sinclair.

Derby’s sole win arrived in January, 2010, 3-0 after Ryan Bennett and Craig Morgan had been sent off in the opening 30 minutes of a Championship match that appeared to be refereed by Robbie Savage.

Craig Morgan after being sent off playing for Posh against Derby at London Road in 2010.

DERBY SQUAD

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney is still hoping to sign new players before the transfer window closes on August 31.

Derby are currently operating under a transfer embargo and can only sign free agents on year-long deals and players on half-season loans, but a limited number and within a wage limit.

The Rams have now reached their limit of 23 players of ‘professional standing’, but the club remains in talks with the EFL to see if the situation can be relaxed further.

“My squad is full, at the minute,” Rooney admitted. “I can’t bring any more players in. I am hoping that changes. It has to change and discussions are ongoing. It has to change in order for us to compete this season in this division.

“It has been difficult juggling all the different scenarios, but we will get there, I am certain we will get there.”

The Derby squad is full of veterans and under 23 players. Former Manchester United youngster Ravel Morrison became the 23rd and final Derby squad player for now, but boss Wayne Rooney still hopes to signexperienced trio Phil Jagielka, Tom Carroll and Sam Baldock.

Morrison scored a stunning gooal on his debut for the Rams in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup success over Salford.

Colin Kazim-Richards and Tom Lawrence are expected to form the Rams forward line on Saturday. Veterans Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman could be the centre-back pairing.

Possible Derby starting line-up: Roos; Byrne, Davies, Stearman, Forsyth; Bird, Shinnie; Jozwiak, Morrison, Lawrence; Kazim-Richards.

DERBY FORM

Given the troubled nature of their build-up, Derby were satisfied with their 1-1 home draw with Huddersfield on the opening day of the Championship season.

The Rams’ pre-season build-up had been decent with wins over Real Betis and Notts County, but they did lose to Salford. Derby gained revenge over League Two Salford in the Carabao Cup, but only after a penalty shootout.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Long-serving Championship referee David Webb is the man in the middle for Posh v Derby.

Webb has officiated in the second tier for five seasons and is seen as a safe pair of hands.

He last refereed Posh in January, 2019 – a 0-0 draw with Charlton at London Road after which Posh boss Steve Evans was sacked. He awarded Charlton a late penalty that day which was saved by Posh ‘keeper Cono O’Malley.

BIG MATCH ODDS