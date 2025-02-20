Peterborough United have a major relegation fight on their hands after some woeful form over the last two months.Peterborough United have a major relegation fight on their hands after some woeful form over the last two months.
Peterborough United have a major relegation fight on their hands after some woeful form over the last two months.

Form guide: Here's who are the most in-form sides as we head to the business end of the League One season - where Peterborough United, Cambridge United, Wrexham, Northampton Town and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
It was always going to be a tougher season . . . but no-one expected it to go this way.

Freefalling Posh have a major relegation fight on their hands with Crawley and improving Burton Albion now within touching distance.

Shrewsbury Town have also turned it around since Gareth Ainsworth took over at the top, but Cambridge’s poor results continue with relegation looking all but certain.

So who are the best and worst teams in League One right now as we go into the business end of the season?

Here we take a look at the form guide, courtesy of transfermarkt.co.uk, with the stats running from matchday 22 to the matchday 32.

10 8 1 1 22:8 14 25

1. Leyton Orient

10 8 1 1 22:8 14 25 Photo: Getty Images

9 6 3 0 12:3 9 21

2. Birmingham City

9 6 3 0 12:3 9 21 Photo: Getty Images

11 6 3 2 15:8 7 21

3. Stockport County

11 6 3 2 15:8 7 21 Photo: Getty Images

10 6 2 2 15:10 5 20

4. Charlton Athletic

10 6 2 2 15:10 5 20 Photo: Getty Images

