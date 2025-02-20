Freefalling Posh have a major relegation fight on their hands with Crawley and improving Burton Albion now within touching distance.

Shrewsbury Town have also turned it around since Gareth Ainsworth took over at the top, but Cambridge’s poor results continue with relegation looking all but certain.

So who are the best and worst teams in League One right now as we go into the business end of the season?

Here we take a look at the form guide, courtesy of transfermarkt.co.uk, with the stats running from matchday 22 to the matchday 32.

1 . Leyton Orient 10 8 1 1 22:8 14 25

2 . Birmingham City 9 6 3 0 12:3 9 21

3 . Stockport County 11 6 3 2 15:8 7 21