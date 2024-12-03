Peterborough United have already parked an exciting FA Cup third round draw on the back burner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh will travel to Goodison Park to play Premier League Everton in the third round of the FA Cup in the New Year, but manager Darren Ferguson insists there are nine games of more importance to play before then. Eight of them are League One games starting with the visit of bottom club Burton Albion on Wednesday (7.45pm kick off).

Burton have won just one of 16 League One games this season and were knocked out of the FA Cup by National League Tamworth at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Look the FA Cup is great,” Ferguson said. “It’s the sort of tie we wanted, but I haven't spoken to the players about it and I won’t be doing so until it’s time to play Everton. It will be a great occasion for the club and we won’t be going there just to have a day out, but it’s the least important game we have left this season.

George Nevett. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"We simply have to get our league form going now. We can’t wait any longer and tomorrow is a big game for us. I watched Burton play Charlton last week and there was nothing in the game until they had a man sent off. They made life very difficult for Charlton. We know every team in League One can cause problems so we need to be on our game from kick off.

"We will playing against a wounded animal after what happened to Burton at the weekend, but we can only concentrate on our own game. We need to maintain our high level of attacking play while improving our defending. There won’t be any complacency and why should there be? It’s not as though we are 10 points clear at the top of the table. We are mid-table.”

Ferguson has selection decisions to make, including choosing between Abraham Odoh and Malik Mothersille for the left-sided attacking slot, but also at the back as central defender Manny Fernandez is suspended. If George Nevett is drafted in to partner Oscar Wallin, it’s likely on-loan Manchester City defender Jadel Katongo will stay at right-back with Sam Curtis and Jack Sparkes vying for the left-back spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Katongo is picked to play centre-back teenage right-back James Dornelly could get a recall. Club captain Hector Kyprianou is expected to be in the matchday squad, but is unlikely to start.

“We are getting close to having two good players for every position,” Ferguson added. “With Hector back I now have four very good central midfielders as Ryan De Havilland and Donay O’Brien-Brady have been brilliant while he’s been out and Archie Collins has been back to his best.”

Posh also host local rivals Northampton Town in the last 32 of the Vertu Trophy (December 17) before squaring up to Everton on the weekend of January 11/12.