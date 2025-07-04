Billy Kellock in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.placeholder image
For every Lee Tomlin there has been an Ashley Vickers when Peterborough United have raided non-league football

By Alan Swann
Published 4th Jul 2025, 17:19 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 18:18 BST
Peterborough United have a great reputation for finding young gems playing in non-league football.

The ‘Holy Trinity’ of George Boyd, Craig Mackail-Smith and Aaron Mclean are prime examples, but they don’t all work out quite so well.

Here are a selection of good and signings from the non-league game. We’ve ignored the aforementioned Trinity as they’ve had millions of words written about them over the years, and also only included players who were signed direct from non-league clubs.

Can you think of any we have missed out?

Local lad made good. Striker who was initially signed from Chatteris Town in 1973 when also playing Sunday morning football with Marshall's. Came back for a second Posh spell after playing for Stoke, Blackburn, Bury and Portsmouth in 1986. Made over 200 Posh appearances, scoring 49 goals.

1. GOOD - DAVID GREGORY

Local lad made good. Striker who was initially signed from Chatteris Town in 1973 when also playing Sunday morning football with Marshall's. Came back for a second Posh spell after playing for Stoke, Blackburn, Bury and Portsmouth in 1986. Made over 200 Posh appearances, scoring 49 goals.

Attacking midfielder signed from Fylde in July, 2019. Made nine Posh starts, seven of them in the EFL Trophy.

2. BAD - SERHAT TASDEMIR

Attacking midfielder signed from Fylde in July, 2019. Made nine Posh starts, seven of them in the EFL Trophy.

Right winger signed from Billericay Town in May, 2007. Helped Posh to back-to-back promotions in his four years at the club during which he made close to 150 first-team appearances.

3. GOOD - CHRIS WHELPDALE

Right winger signed from Billericay Town in May, 2007. Helped Posh to back-to-back promotions in his four years at the club during which he made close to 150 first-team appearances.

Full-back signed from Eastleigh in July, 2021. Started just three Football League games for Posh before leaving after two years and two loan spells for MK Dons where he remains.

4. BAD - JOE TOMLINSON (right).

Full-back signed from Eastleigh in July, 2021. Started just three Football League games for Posh before leaving after two years and two loan spells for MK Dons where he remains.

