For a fleeting few minutes Peterborough United looked set to ignite their League One season, but it wasn't to be

Cian Hayes became the first Posh player to score two League One goals this season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Briefly, Peterborough United threatened to get their season up-and-running at promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

After failing to deliver a shot on target despite dominating possession before the break, Posh took the lead in the 48th minute thanks to a healthy slice of good fortune as Harry Leonard’s free kick entered the net via strike partner Jimmy-Jay Morgan’s bottom.

Up to then the hosts had looked nothing like high fliers, but a couple of substitutions from a very strong bench helped improve them enough to run out comfortable 3-2 winners.

There was some good fortune of their own when Herbie Kane fired them in front with a long-range thump which would have been saved without the ricochet off former Huddersfield player Tom Lees’ knee. Poor defending enabled Will Alves and Joe Taylor to claim goals either side of the fluke with Posh responding 30 seconds from time through substitute Cian Hayes.

Posh made five changes to the starting line-up that bombed so badly in the last League One outing at Exeter City. The four deadline day signings – Tom O’Connor, Jacob Mendy, Leonard and Morgan – were all selected as was goalkeeper Alex Bass, for a debut three months after moving to London Road.

Out went Vicente Reyes, Carl Johnston, Abraham Odoh, Kyrell Lisbie and Gustav Lindgren. Goalkeeper Reyes is away on international duty, while Odoh was absent from the matchday squad. Peter Kioso was handed the captaincy as Carl Johnston was on the substitutes’ bench.

As expected Posh started with wing-backs and three centre-backs. George Nevett was positioned in the middle of Tom Lees and Tom O’Connor with Kioso and Mendy on the flanks.

Huddersfield fielded former Posh striker Taylor from the start with expensive recruit Alfie May left on the bench.

‘The Terriers’ started the game having won all three League One home games without conceding a goal. Posh started the game having lost all four competitive away games without scoring a goal from open play.

And yet, after a remarkable escape for Bass in the opening couple of minutes, Posh looked the more composed side for the first half an hour. They dominated the ball, but couldn’t fashion a shot on goal, never mind a scoring chance.

Bass almost suffered a nightmare start to his Posh career. Presumably he was unaware of Taylor’s pace as the striker tackled the goalkeeper 25 yards from goal, but Bass recovered to hack the ball clear.

And that was that for the first period until a shot from Marcus Harness which Bass gathered easily on 35 minutes and a glorious opportunity for Taylor after three passes had unlocked the three-man defence following a passing error from Leonard. George Nevett remained on hand to make the block though.

Harness headed over from a set-piece before the half-time whistle blew. The home fans weren’t afraid of showing their displeasure.

They were even unhappier in the second minute of the second-half as a foul on Leonard on the edge of the area led to Posh taking a shock lead. Leonard smacked the set-piece which hit Morgan on the backside and careered into the net. It was a welcome piece of luck for the visitors.

The hosts were forced to make a couple of attacking changes just before the hour mark and they worked instantly. Wing-back Lasse Sorensen breezed past Mendy on the right and laid a precision cross to replacement Will Alves who had a simple tap-in finish.

The hosts were energised by the equaliser and led within seven more minutes. Initially inroads were made again down the Posh left. Archie Collins cleared the cross, but only as far as Herbie Kane who’s powerful shot would have been gathered by Bass without Lees’ unfortunate intervention.

Posh made substitutions of their own which helped. The first involvement of Hayes was to tear into the home penalty area and the chaos that followed should have led to a shot from fellow substitute Lisbie who instead hesitated badly.

Huddersfield went straight down the other end with Taylor outstripping Nevett and then blocking a Bass clearance, but the speedy striker could only hit a post when it looked easier to score.

Taylor did get his goal just at the start of 8 minutes added time after one pass sent him scooting clear. To their credit Posh kept going and a delightful cross from Matthew Garbett was converted by Hayes.

There was only time to hit one deep free kick into the home area before a sixth defeat in seven League One games was confirmed. There was some promise shown, but season-long problems remain. Worrying times indeed.

Posh: Alex Bass, Jacob Mendy (sub Carl Johnston, 64 mins), Tom O’Connor, George Nevett, Tom Lees (sub Kyrell Lisbie, 75 mins), Peter Kioso, Archie Collins, Brandon Khela (sub Klaidi Lolos, 75, Matthew Garbett, Jimmy-Jay Morgan (sub Gustav Lindgren, 59 mins), Harry Leonard (sub Cian Hayes, 75 mins).

Unused subs: Bastian Smith, Lucca Mendonca.

Huddersfield: Lee Nicholls, Lasse Sorensen, Ryan Ledson (sub David Kasumu, 80 mins), Joe Low, Jack Whatmough (sub Murray Wallace, 46 mins), Ben Wiles (sub Leo Castledine, 58 mins), Sean Roughan, Ruben Roosken (sub Will Alves, 58 mins), Herbie Kane, Marcus Harness (sub Alfie May, 84 mins), Joe Taylor.

Unused subs: Ellis Litherland, Bojan Radulovic.

GOALS: Posh – Morgan (48 mins), Hayes (90 + 8 mins).

Huddersfield – Alves (61 mins), Kane (68 mins), Taylor (90 + 1 min).

CAUTIONS: Posh – LIsbie (dissent).

Huddersfield – Kane (foul).

REFEREE: Martin Coy 7.

ATTENDANCE: 16,383 (approx 600 Posh).