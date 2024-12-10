Joel Randall in action for Posh at Cobblers. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Shafted by the Football Association and beaten by two of the weakest teams in League One. It’s fair to say Peterborough United have had better weeks.

But, while the club can’t be blamed for their treatment by the authorities, they can’t escape criticism for on-field issues which just won’t go away. The sickness is obvious, but the cure remains elusive.

Injuries to star men haven’t helped, but that isn’t a problem unique to Posh – last night’s conquerors Northampton Town have a lengthy list of absentees for a start – so let’s rule out the fantasy of bad luck being a major factor in a season that now appears to be in freefall.

It’s not bad luck when a striker expected to leave for millions in the near future shoots over the crossbar when all alone six yards from goal or when the same player can’t find a strike partner with a clear sight of goal with the simplest of square passes. It’s not bad luck when you lose your man at a corner or when you refuse to use obvious physical advantages to outmuscle a forward struggling to get a ball under control in your own penalty area.

Cian Hayes in action for Posh at Cobblers. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

It’s not bad luck to make the same defensive mistakes in every single game. It’s not bad luck which restricts you to one shot on target against a Burton Albion team who had won one previous game all season and it wasn’t bad luck to concede twice against a Cobblers team who created one scoring opportunity from open play in 90 minutes.

It’s frustrating to watch and it should now be very concerning, but it has nothing to do with luck.

TALKING POINTS FROM COBBLERS 2, POSH 1…

1) Of course the manager cops some flak in desperate times. Darren Ferguson will expect it and accept it. He has no social media presence, but he’s smart enough to know what’s being said. If he had a say in the defensive recruitment he deserves some stick. Whatever is being said to or coached into the back four isn’t working so he should take responsibility for that. He’s tried multiple partnerships at the back and still finding needles in haystacks appears more likely than a Posh clean sheet. Ferguson has walked from London Road before in times of strife, but that was in the Championship when he felt powerless against bigger and much stronger clubs. In League One Posh should be able to turn their form around without the hassle of changing their manager. Anyway the boss should have masses of credit in the bank for what he has achieved at this club. Less than 12 months ago Posh won at Derby County with a glorious display of football, one that was oft repeated in one of the most entertaining seasons in the club's history. There have been flashes of that form this season – there was last night – but, for the first time in a long time in this division, under this manager and others, Posh have been sucked into a relegation fight. That is the reality.

Malik Mothersille in action for Posh at Cobblers. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

2) Ferguson chose to protect his young players after last night’s defeat. He tried the public warning towards his defenders recently without success so he must be privately pulling his hair out at the lack of defensive improvement. It seems likely Posh will sell a player, one approaching the end of his contract, in January. There is surely an indisputable case that any re-investment of a fee has to go on a couple of defenders, or possibly even four. If Ricky-Jade Jones is the player to leave he did himself, or the selling club, no favours with a performance that was lacklustre even before his ‘miss of the season’ contender.

3) Kwame Poku’s absence last night wasn’t really a factor in the loss. His replacement Cian Hayes was a constant threat with his direct running and trickery and he didn’t deserve to be on the losing side. Nor did Joel Randall, whose movement caused many problems, although a reluctance to shoot first time is a major irritation with him, or Malik Mothersille who overcame a shaky start to become a serious attacking threat. Hector Kyprianou’s return is a huge boost and the attitude and commitment of Archie Collins ought to be an inspiration to others. Plenty of positives then and it was a big improvement on Burton – it would have been impossible to be worse – and yet Posh still lost.

4) Posh have now lost five League One away games in a row, stretching back to the Birmingham City game on September 28. That’s a worry as the second half of the season will contain more road trips than matches at London Road. If Posh had a reliable backline you’d think they would be a threat on their travels with the pace they possess for counter attacks.

5) Posh have lost nine of their first 18 League One games. They lost 11 of 46 in their last League One promotion season in 2020-21 and they only lost 12 of 46 last season. Youthful attacking exuberance is no good without the ballast at the back which Josh Knight in particular provided.

6) It is of course great to be a supporter when your team is winning regularly by playing glorious football, but the best fans also get behind their team when it’s a struggle. It shouldn’t really need saying, but Ferguson said it anyway after defeat last night. For 90 minutes at least a young side needs to be backed from the stands and the terrace. Posh could be in the bottom four if they lose at home to lowly Crawley Town on Saturday, but one win, however achieved, can often be the launchpad for better results.